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❗️Last highlights on the Russian special military operation in Ukraine as of September 1
📍 Russian Pantsir-S1air defence missile crews hit Bayraktar TB2 drones and Ukrainian Tochka-U in the Western Military District.
📍In the Central Military District, pilots of Mi-28 attack helicopters attacked fortified positions and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sheltered in the forested area.
📍Russian Forces repulsed the Ukrainian attack on Zaporozhye atomic station designed to disrupt the IAEA mission meeting.
📍Servicemen of the DPR Kaskad group have destroyed a 155-mm howitzer M777 of the armed formations of Ukraine near Ugledar.