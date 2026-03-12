03/12/2026-Iran War Orchestrated To Create Famine Conditions Worldwide-Michael Yon

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Michael Yon, they're setting the conditions for global famine with middle east war-https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/hormuz-and-last-supper erika kirk and epstain-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot-2026-03-11-at-8.34.07-PM-763x1024.png Leonarda Jonie on Harrison Smith's show-https://banned.video/watch?id=69b1e42d23e8c294bf04aa61 https://directorblue.substack.com/p/an-illustrated-guide-to-military?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=29b15&triedRedirect=true&_src_ref=westernrifleshooters.online Daniel Davis, Operation Epic Failure-https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2026/03/daniel-davis.html Congress sneaks involuntary military draft into legislation-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/ uploads/2026/03/2892cc10dd9d8f6fff309aa2f2745152-768x971.webp Douglas MacGregor, war could destroy US-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWtfzNCtQWg trump went to war because kushner is a fool-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116212852651402354 Honest Outlaw, choosing a carry pistol-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGKiL8rdhYA