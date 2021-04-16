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Covid-19, 氧化压力和抗氧化治疗
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45 views • April 16, 2021
本讲座从生物化学到临床大量数据分析，提出重点：我们（及国内外专家们）一年多前即已明确提出，重症Covid-19致病机制是炎症因子风暴/氧化压力暴增。炎症因子风暴/氧化压力暴增是多种原因/疾病的共同特征，并非Covid-19所特有。早期/大量抗氧化剂等干预可以安全，有效地预防，治疗Covid-19。
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