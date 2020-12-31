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What All Is In That Unconstitutional "COVID Relief" Bill Just Signed By Trump?
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122 views • December 31, 2020
Wondering what's in that "COVID Relief" bill just signed by President Trump? Well, we've got a bit of the money being unconstitutionally spent on your behalf as relief from "COVID." It's nothing but a scam and the joke is on you, America.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-all-is-in-that-unconstitutional-covid-relief-bill-just-signed-by-trump/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-all-is-in-that-unconstitutional-covid-relief-bill-just-signed-by-trump/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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