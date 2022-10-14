WI AG Candidate Eric Toney Reveals Endorsement from Evers-Appointed Superintendent of State Patrol

Eric Toney, district attorney for Fond du Lac County and candidate for attorney general of Wisconsin, spoke to a crowd of voters at the FreedomProject Academy in Appleton, Wisconsin, on October 1st. There he presented his case for why Wisconsin voters should vote for him over incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul. In his remarks, Toney emphasized the importance of equal justice under the law and how “the rule of law is really what separates America from the rest of the world.”

He called out Kaul for not picking sides and standing with Wisconsin’s law enforcement officers during the Jacob Blake shooting that occurred in Kenosha in August 2020. Toney also accused Kaul of supporting “defund the police,” explain about his opponent that “he’s defunded DCI [Division of Criminal Investigation] agents and prosecutors and mismanaged our crime labs."

If he elected, Toney promised to stand with the side of law. He also vowed to stop the flow of fentanyl that is entering Wisconsin from the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Toney has already been endorsed by 58 of the Wisconsin’s 72 sheriffs. And he’s also been endorsed by numerous police associations across the state.

Toney also revealed for the first time that Democrat Governor Toney Evers’ own appointed former Superintendent of the Wisconsin State Patrol Tony Burrell has endorsed him in his race for state attorney general. Toney attributes these bipartisan endorsements from across Wisconsin’s law enforcement community to what he described as the “failures of our attorney general.”

