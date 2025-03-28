BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPISODE 417: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5754 followers
125 views • 1 month ago

Del’s holding back an epic rant—but not for long. Stick around 'til the end of today’s jam-packed episode to catch it!


First, Mary Holland, Esq., CEO of Children’s Health Defense, on the Texas measles outbreak, MAHA, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership so far. Then, Jefferey Jaxen Reports on MAHA making waves in multiple states, and as we hit the five-year mark since the COVID pandemic began, has anything really changed? Then, the growing controversy and emerging stories of harm in the gender transition space—from sports to the surgical table.


Finally, Dr. Suzanne Humphries steps into the studio fresh off her explosive interview with Joe Rogan. She dives deep into the history and myths of measles and polio while celebrating the release of the 10th Anniversary Edition of her book Dissolving Illusions.


Watch now—and don’t miss Del’s fire at the end!


Guests: Mary Holland, Esq., Suzanne Humphries, M.D.

