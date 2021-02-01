Are You Christian?

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The Bible contains some amount of truth, but that does not mean it's the only source or even the best source of truth. Also, the translated Bible uses the word "God" to mean several different things, so the untranslated usage is going to be important for understanding each context.
As for Jesus, there's no way to know for sure that he ever really existed. While there are many things he reportedly said and did which I do not resonate with, there are others which I do. So you see, it's not so simple of a question to answer.
I am curious if after watching this video you would consider me a Christian or not. Please let me know in the comments.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice