Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nicola Tesla the Wizard
channel image
WessexMan65
6 Subscribers
34 views
Published 20 hours ago

A mythology has grown up around the name Nicola Tesla, whose most fantastic inventions are, according to legend, being suppressed by nefarious government agencies and vested interests.  I try to take a more sober look at the actual facts. 

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesnicola teslapseudo science

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket