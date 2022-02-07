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Who Killed The Electric Car? (Quien Mató al Coche Electrico?)
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32 views • February 07, 2022
A film that opens your eyes to how false reality we live and function in. How corporate lies will bring this world to destruction. A film about how we are lied to by those in power.
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