© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLM activist threatens riot in NYC
Follow
3
Share
Report
230 views • November 17, 2021
New York City Police have now labeled a Black Lives Matter activist a domestic terrorist after he warned the city's mayor-elect there would be riots and "bloodshed." One America's Caitlin Sinclair has more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.