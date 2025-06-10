Anti-ICE Riots: Follow The $

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Is Collapsing
* Who is funding and organizing these riots/rioters?
* It’s all very coordinated.
* Libs are calling these ‘peaceful protests’.
The full episode including interview with Christopher Moritz is linked below.
Redacted News (10 June 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6ul9qt-trump-sends-in-us-marines-to-deal-with-anti-ice-riots-democrat-ngos-funding.html