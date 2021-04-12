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Artificial Intelligence and the end of the world...
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111 views • April 12, 2021
Artificial Intelligence and the end of the world...What role does AI play in bible prophecy? Are those who are in power, in this world, concerned about the possible repercussions of using AI and new technologies to satisfy their greed?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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