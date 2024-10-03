Iranians claim that ISRAEL lost Twenty F35s In One Day┃The US is Creating a Coalition To Attack IRAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World military experts from major think tanks are still in a state of shock due to yesterday's massive Iranian missile attack on Israel. According to them, yesterday's massive Iranian missile strike on Israel was the most powerful attack on the Jewish state in the entire history of the existence of these two ancient peoples. Analyzing yesterday's events, almost all reputable experts and analysts recognized that what is happening now in the Middle East could provoke the outbreak of another Global War................................................................................
Massive Iranian Missile Strike ‘Completely Destroys’ Israeli F-35 Base Nevatim: Stealth Fighters Destroyed - Reports:
https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/strike-completely-destroys-f35-base
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
