54 views
Leeshotfury
Published Friday |

The UKRANIAN ARMED FORCES Khokhlyas, are rounding up kherson region civilians they deem as collaborators to the Russians or as the AFU deem as whom they believe is information of sympathy for Russia.

The Russian people living in Kherson region in Ukraine who were in the video were murdered by Ukrainian AFU. One of the photographs of the consequences of "filtration" in the Kharkov region is murder.


After the “liberation” of the settlement, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the militants of the “kraken” carried out mass cleansing operations, followed by the execution of civilians who shared a pro-Russian position.


Ukraine is a country of terrorists, Europe is a sponsor of terrorism.

Keywords
warcrimesukrainian

