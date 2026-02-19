BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Final Betrayal of Humanity - Interview with Patrick Wood
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
176 views • 3 days ago

The Trump administration unleashed an unprecedented barrage of executive orders and laws promoting AI, digital transformation and data consolidation. Arch-technocrats have descended on Washington and the way government works is changing fast. All this and much more is what Patrick Wood and Courtenay Turner cover in their recent book “The Final Betrayal, How Technocracy Destroyed America." Patrick Wood joins us to discuss the content of his book, connecting current developments with the ideologists and history behind them. What do Gaza and ICE operations in the US have in common? What is Larry Fink’s goal to tokenize all assets that can be tokenized really about, and which visionary do the leaders in big tech follow? Find out in this information-laden interview. Please share this vital information.

Keywords
aiinterviewstechnocracypatrickwoodklatv
