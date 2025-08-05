BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NYC’s Next Radical Move: A National Hub for Gender Surgeries? | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
14 views • 1 day ago

Democratic Socialists are openly planning to turn New York City into a base for taxpayer-funded gender transitions—flying people in, covering hotels, and mailing prescriptions across state lines. This agenda is designed to bypass federal law and challenge state sovereignty.


As this plan unfolds, legal battles with the Supreme Court and the Executive Branch are inevitable. And when pushback comes, expect paid agitators to flood the streets in protest.

This isn’t just local policy. It’s a national power play.


