Babylon is fallen: Drag queen 'preacher' claims Christians have harmed LGBTQ people

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 15, 2024



The drag queen ‘preacher’ claims that Christians, families, etc have harmed LGBTQ people. In fact, it is satan, the father of lies, who controls the children of disobedience who have the spirit of antichrist including LGBTQ people who abide in sexual perversions.



Christians are seen as scapegoats for the ‘problems’ of the sexual deviants and that will lead to increased Christian persecution.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]