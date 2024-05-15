Create New Account
Babylon is fallen: Drag queen 'preacher' claims Christians have harmed LGBTQ people
Follower of Christ777
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 15, 2024

The drag queen ‘preacher’ claims that Christians, families, etc have harmed LGBTQ people. In fact, it is satan, the father of lies, who controls the children of disobedience who have the spirit of antichrist including LGBTQ people who abide in sexual perversions.

Christians are seen as scapegoats for the ‘problems’ of the sexual deviants and that will lead to increased Christian persecution.

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

