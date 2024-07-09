Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





What Is NBMI? (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UZt8uc

NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UYQNcN

NBMI (Emeramide) Daily Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3LcxBUp

WARNING BINDERS AND NBMI! - (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4cLHEeM

NBMI (Emeramide) Contraindications - https://sunfruitdan.co/3VnJ6gA

Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) When You Have Amalgam Fillings? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3wJmzlU





Why I love NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) - Heavy Metal Chelator





NBMI (Emeramide / Irminix / OSR / OSR#1 / BDTH2) is a specific compound I love and use with many of my clients for many reasons, which has to do with its heavy metal chelation effects.





In this video, I discuss fully "Why I love NBMI (Emeramide/OSR)—Heavy Metal Chelator." If you are not aware of NBMI, I highly recommend you watch this video from start to finish because you will most likely become aware of something that can transform your health in many positive ways.





