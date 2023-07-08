Create New Account
Day 19 of Vacation 2019 July 19, 2019
Hagenaars Family
Today we went shopping for three large suitcases to take home all of the AGA Cookware as well as my Facebook Market Place glass canister set.

There seems to be a run on the luggage market and many places closed early on Friday but we finally found  a set.  Then we enjoyed a Hema rookworst and ordered Dominos bacon and onion pizza and lava cakes for dessert.  I found a source of iced coffee and we got to fly a drone around Opa’s house.  All and all it was  good day!


shoppingvacationdronenetherlandsdominosluggagecanalwindmillshemaopaoosterhouthagenaars familyfamily of 5european vacationsuit casesrookworstbacon and onion pizzasound barriers

