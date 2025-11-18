Ellen White, Sunday Laws, & 42 States. Washington DC To Washington State. East To West. Elisha. SDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ellen White, a profound writer of the Seventh day Adventist church, has been confirmed to be a true prophetess of God. A prophecy concerning Washington, DC, and the state of Washington is about to fulfill in light of Bible Prophecy. Elisha and the 42 children who were mocking him were torn by two she bears. China's national animal is the Panda bear. Russia national animal is the brown bear, and soon these two bears will tear the 42 states of America. America is about to be invaded. Are you ready?
#SDA
#EllenWhite
#USA
#China
#Russia
David House