Ellen White, Sunday Laws, & 42 States. Washington DC To Washington State. East To West. Elisha. SDA
52 views • 1 day ago

Ellen White, a profound writer of the Seventh day Adventist church, has been confirmed to be a true prophetess of God. A prophecy concerning Washington, DC, and the state of Washington is about to fulfill in light of Bible Prophecy. Elisha and the 42 children who were mocking him were torn by two she bears. China's national animal is the Panda bear. Russia national animal is the brown bear, and soon these two bears will tear the 42 states of America. America is about to be invaded. Are you ready?


#SDA

#EllenWhite

#USA

#China

#Russia


russia1st amendmentchinausabible prophecyreligious freedomwashington dcreligious libertywashington stateelijah the prophetspirit of prophecyseventh day adventistsellen whitenational sunday lawat jonessunday rest billsunday blair billalonzo t joneselisha the prophet42 us statestwo bearstwo bears in bible prophecy
