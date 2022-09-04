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WATCH OUT! WHAT THE WEF IS PLANNING! 😱 HOW TO RESIST!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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184 views • September 04, 2022

WATCH OUT!! What The WEF Is Planning!! How To RESIST!


It's worth adding this post from GAB to illustrate the point: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/108929107423712331
"The only true holocaust was the firebombing of Dresden on Ash Wednesday by Winston Churchill🔥 ☠️"


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👕 My Merch Store 👉https://store.coinbureau.com

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~~~~~


📺Essential Videos📺


Great Reset Virtual Event 👉 https://youtu.be/VHRkkeecg7c

WEF Davos Crypto Summary 👉 https://youtu.be/I6lma4DXqok

Cryptocurrency And ESG 👉 https://youtu.be/zVxiFEzCp2U

Coinshares Crypto Mining 👉 https://youtu.be/UCwLIE62iWg

BIS Future Of Finance 👉 https://youtu.be/To5ek8F7zIQ

Cryptocurrency vs. CBDC 👉 https://youtu.be/Vb1Y760Sazc

WEF Crypto Report 👉 https://youtu.be/JZRDwS6ACHc

What Does Decentralized Mean 👉 https://youtu.be/9ybYhv_VFaE

Enemies Of Cryptocurrency 👉 https://youtu.be/j97j3I2XVEg

Cryptocurrency Governance 👉 https://youtu.be/MFEXFvCFywc


~~~~~


⛓️ 🔗 Useful Links 🔗 ⛓️


► WEF Great Reset: https://www.weforum.org/focus/the-great-reset

► UN SDGs / ESG: https://sdgs.un.org/goals

► Gasifier To Gas Engines: https://www.driveonwood.com/library/fema-gasifier/

► WEF Digital Identity Plans: https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_A_Blueprint_for_Digital_Identity.pdf

► Tesla Removed From ESG Index: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/18/why-tesla-was-kicked-out-of-the-sp-500s-esg-index.html

► Global Shapers Search: https://www.globalshapers.org/hubs

► Young Global Leaders Search: https://www.younggloballeaders.org/


~~~~~


- TIMESTAMPS -

0:00 Intro

0:42 What Is The Great Reset?

5:19 Redefining The Social Contract

9:57 Decarbonizing The Economy

13:10 Digitizing Everything

19:05 Introducing Stakeholder Capitalism

22:44 Young Global Leaders

25:57 Outro


~~~~~


📜 Disclaimer 📜


The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.


#WEF #Finance #Economics #Crypto


https://www.youtube.com/c/CoinBureau

Keywords
uncontrolteslacryptocurrencyusurydavosimfwefesggreat resetcbdcgreat resistcoin bureau
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