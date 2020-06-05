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2020-06-05: Ontario (Canada): Durham Police use same Knee-on-Neck restraint that killed George Floyd
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31 views • June 05, 2020
While the officers responsible for killing George Floyd with this same knee-on-neck restraint were charged with murder, in Canada the Durham police department says that this is "procedurally correct" and no charges are considered.
Only this time it's a 16-year old boy.
Update: I am told this happened in 2019 - before the George Floyd death.
Only this time it's a 16-year old boy.
Update: I am told this happened in 2019 - before the George Floyd death.
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