China warns Biden...

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The regime running the USA is determined to start numerous wars, but
it`s doing it in a way that the world turns against the USA. Who
benefits from this? The UN and the UN will then dictate policy worldwide
under the control of the Vatican. It`s the planned destruction of the
people of the USA. Now you can see why Biden was selected, to sleepwalk the USA into numerous wars and get the UN involved in the USA. The reason is to make the UN the new controller of the world, under the control of the beast, aka the Pope whose number is 666.