Pro-Human Technology and the Need for Computer, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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Technology itself isn’t the enemy. The real question is whether AI and computing power will empower humanity—or centralize control. Decentralized systems, local AI, and privacy-focused tools offer an alternative path where innovation serves people instead of turning them into products or surveillance targets.
#AI #Decentralization #Privacy #Technology #OpenSource #DigitalFreedom #FutureTech #Innovation
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