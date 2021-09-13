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Engineer Fred Corbin: Covid 19 and vaccines are a bioweapon
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150 views • September 13, 2021
Speaking About News, September 5, 2021
Engineer Fred Corbin speaks to the Prime Minister at a Town Hall meeting in Barbados.
Fred has numerous connections to the field of nuclear bioweapons and explains leaked Pfizer vaccine documents as well as data from the “deleted” database and “deleted” experiments in the Wuhan lab.
https://speakingaboutnews.com/leaked-pfizer-documents-engineer-fred-corbin-covid-19-and-vaccines-are-a-bioweapon/
Engineer Fred Corbin speaks to the Prime Minister at a Town Hall meeting in Barbados.
Fred has numerous connections to the field of nuclear bioweapons and explains leaked Pfizer vaccine documents as well as data from the “deleted” database and “deleted” experiments in the Wuhan lab.
https://speakingaboutnews.com/leaked-pfizer-documents-engineer-fred-corbin-covid-19-and-vaccines-are-a-bioweapon/
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