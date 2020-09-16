© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can My Children Be Friends With White People? - Rebutted!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • September 16, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3893/can-my-children-be-friends-with-white-people-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3893-can-my-children-be-friends-with-white-people-rebutted
The New York Times recently published an opinion article by Ekow N. Yankah titled "Can My Children Be Friends With White People?" which featured a level of racism that would make the average Ku Klux Klan member blush. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the article and offers a word on this onslaught of recent anti-white mainstream media propaganda.
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20171113035026/https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/opinion/sunday/interracial-friendship-donald-trump.html?mtrref=web.archive.org
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3893-can-my-children-be-friends-with-white-people-rebutted
The New York Times recently published an opinion article by Ekow N. Yankah titled "Can My Children Be Friends With White People?" which featured a level of racism that would make the average Ku Klux Klan member blush. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the article and offers a word on this onslaught of recent anti-white mainstream media propaganda.
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20171113035026/https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/opinion/sunday/interracial-friendship-donald-trump.html?mtrref=web.archive.org
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.