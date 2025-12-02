© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abdul Carter Benched Again: Giants Rookie Faces Discipline Issues
New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter was benched for the first quarter of the Monday night loss to the Patriots as part of a coach's disciplinary decision. This marks the second recent benching linked to punctuality concerns. Carter is taking responsibility and focusing on improvement.
