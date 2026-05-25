BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Hezbollah drones shred Israeli armor in Rashaf, southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1390 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • Today

💥 Hezbollah drones shred Israeli armor in Rashaf

Hezbollah released a five-minute FPV strike compilation showing Ababil kamikaze drones hitting Israeli military positions in Rashaf, southern Lebanon.

🔥 The footage shows strikes on at least two Merkava Mk4 tanks, armored bulldozers, heavy trucks and Humvees.

👉 Hezbollah says the operations forced the IDF to withdraw from the town.

Adding:

Electronic warfare looms as GPS blackout hits the Gulf

Navigational satellites and GPS signals have been heavily jammed across large swathes of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and crucial shipping lanes in the northern Gulf over the last week.

This looks like structured, intense disruption pointing to active electronic warfare (EW) preparation.

🎯 The targets?

Satellite and signal monitors (reported by maritime tracking services) have flagged “red zones” of interference precisely over:

🇮🇷Western Iran (Kermanshah, Lorestan) — these areas host missile bases and IRGC Quds Force facilities.
🇮🇶Iraq (Basra, Baghdad corridors) — crucial logistics and air‑defence zones.
🇰🇼Kuwait & Northern Persian Gulf waters — chokepoints for tanker navigation.
🇦🇪🇴🇲UAE/Oman border region — gateway to the Strait of Hormuz and key naval routes.

📡 GPS is a cornerstone of comms

Modern military operations depend on precise timing and location signals. GPS is the backbone of:

▪️Missile guidance systems & drone navigation
▪️Artillery fire control & naval and air fleet coordination
▪️Commercial shipping logistics
▪️Communications timing for cellular and satellite links

When a state begins to jam GPS — they are disrupting electromagnetic space to blind, confuse, and degrade an adversary’s situational awareness.

If GPS is degraded or offline:👇

▪️Commercial shipping loses positioning in Hormuz;
▪️Air traffic uses degraded navigation backups;
▪️Banking and telecoms lose timing sync;
▪️Military can’t coordinate strikes/defence grids.
Modern war is layered: space (satellites, positioning), electromagnetic (GPS, comms, radars), cyber (networks, control systems) and conventional (air, sea, land).

📡 If satellite navigation is hampered — it will definetely undermine the military performance in all other layers.



@GG Movies channel 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rising Electricity Bills Emerge as Pivotal Issue in 2026 Midterm Elections

Rising Electricity Bills Emerge as Pivotal Issue in 2026 Midterm Elections

Sterling Ashworth
The Gold Goats &#038; Guns Gambit: The case for honest money, self-sufficiency and the end of British financial rule

The Gold Goats & Guns Gambit: The case for honest money, self-sufficiency and the end of British financial rule

Belle Carter
U.K. government quietly eases Russian oil sanctions amid fuel price crisis

U.K. government quietly eases Russian oil sanctions amid fuel price crisis

Jacob Thomas
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Why China Is Winning the AI Race (and Why America May Never Catch Up)

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy