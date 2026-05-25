💥Hezbollah drones shred Israeli armor in Rashaf, southern Lebanon

💥 Hezbollah drones shred Israeli armor in Rashaf



Hezbollah released a five-minute FPV strike compilation showing Ababil kamikaze drones hitting Israeli military positions in Rashaf, southern Lebanon.



🔥 The footage shows strikes on at least two Merkava Mk4 tanks, armored bulldozers, heavy trucks and Humvees.



👉 Hezbollah says the operations forced the IDF to withdraw from the town.

Adding:

Electronic warfare looms as GPS blackout hits the Gulf



Navigational satellites and GPS signals have been heavily jammed across large swathes of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and crucial shipping lanes in the northern Gulf over the last week.



This looks like structured, intense disruption pointing to active electronic warfare (EW) preparation.



🎯 The targets?



Satellite and signal monitors (reported by maritime tracking services) have flagged “red zones” of interference precisely over:



🇮🇷Western Iran (Kermanshah, Lorestan) — these areas host missile bases and IRGC Quds Force facilities.

🇮🇶Iraq (Basra, Baghdad corridors) — crucial logistics and air‑defence zones.

🇰🇼Kuwait & Northern Persian Gulf waters — chokepoints for tanker navigation.

🇦🇪🇴🇲UAE/Oman border region — gateway to the Strait of Hormuz and key naval routes.



📡 GPS is a cornerstone of comms



Modern military operations depend on precise timing and location signals. GPS is the backbone of:



▪️Missile guidance systems & drone navigation

▪️Artillery fire control & naval and air fleet coordination

▪️Commercial shipping logistics

▪️Communications timing for cellular and satellite links



When a state begins to jam GPS — they are disrupting electromagnetic space to blind, confuse, and degrade an adversary’s situational awareness.



If GPS is degraded or offline:👇



▪️Commercial shipping loses positioning in Hormuz;

▪️Air traffic uses degraded navigation backups;

▪️Banking and telecoms lose timing sync;

▪️Military can’t coordinate strikes/defence grids.

Modern war is layered: space (satellites, positioning), electromagnetic (GPS, comms, radars), cyber (networks, control systems) and conventional (air, sea, land).



📡 If satellite navigation is hampered — it will definetely undermine the military performance in all other layers.