Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Epoch Times: Facts Matter: Roman Interviews RFK
8 views
channel image
Gottfried
Published 16 hours ago |

Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to meet with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently running for president on the Democrat ticket. We discussed many of the topics that Americans are interested in: the Second Amendment, massive inflation, the flood of illegal immigrants at the southern border, the weaponization of the NSA, the FBI, and the CIA, how we could actually end the Ukraine–Russia war, and so so forth—it was a phenomenal discussion.

Keywords
romantimesjunefactsrfkmatter2023epoch2024 election

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket