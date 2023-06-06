Epoch Times: Facts Matter: Roman Interviews RFK

Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to meet with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently running for president on the Democrat ticket. We discussed many of the topics that Americans are interested in: the Second Amendment, massive inflation, the flood of illegal immigrants at the southern border, the weaponization of the NSA, the FBI, and the CIA, how we could actually end the Ukraine–Russia war, and so so forth—it was a phenomenal discussion.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.