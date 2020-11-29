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Gen. Flynn Emergency Message To America: President Trump Has Clear Path To Victory
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130 views • November 29, 2020
Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud
In his first interview since receiving a full pardon from President Trump, Flynn outlined to WVW-TV hosts Lt. General McInerney and conservative activist Mary Fanning on Saturday the legal path to victory laid out before President Trump.
In his first interview since receiving a full pardon from President Trump, Flynn outlined to WVW-TV hosts Lt. General McInerney and conservative activist Mary Fanning on Saturday the legal path to victory laid out before President Trump.
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