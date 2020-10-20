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Unmask our children now or you are complicit 101920
OMA Act 267 of 1976
https://www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/mcl/pdf/mcl-act-267-of-1976.pdf
Speech
Article 8
Sec. 1.
Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.
Sec 2.
Every school district shall provide for the education of its pupils without discrimination as to religion, creed, race, color or national origin.
First, the law used 333.2253 is unconstitutional, void on it’s face. Government employees take an oath to uphold the State and Federal Constitutions. MCL 15.151 says if you work for any government entity you must take the oath of office in article 11 sect 1. It is your legal obligation to NOT enforce such orders. You are violating your oath by doing so. Take a stand against them.
333.2253 only allows for 3 things, prohibit gathering, insure the continuation of essential public health services, enforce health laws. Requiring everyone to wear a mask has nothing to do with setting up procedures to continue to ensure public health services are in place, or that those procedures are essential. While providing masks to the public might be considered a public health service, mandating that everyone must wear a mask is not. You are not helping to provide a public health service in school.
Second, school is for education, not mandating health choices to my child, that’s MY job. Mandating masks is making a health decision for my child and you are not allowed. You need MY permission and I don’t give it. Should I send you medical bills when our child has a skin or lung infection from the mask? Can I hold you responsible for negligence when they causes sickness in my child. If you cause other sicknesses by your policies you’re responsible for harming my child. If parents neglect their children, as mandated reporters, you call CPS. Is that the recourse parents should take since you’re neglecting our children’s needs, not accounting for the kids with sore’s on their noses, sore throats, dry mouths and forcing them to breathe excessive CO2.
Third, have you employed a PPE expert to train staff and students on proper PPE donning and doffing of masks? How are your masks being stored and cleaned? If this virus is so dangerous where are the biohazard bins? Masks get shoved in pockets and touched by dirty hands, creating a problem with possible bacterial Pneumonia and impetigo.
What is the purpose at school? You are simply teaching compliance, …..no more. The CDC shows 70% of people positive for COVID wear masks all the time. Unmask our kids now, with masks they have a higher risk of contracting it and other things.
Fourth, Michigan School Code 380.1307b Statement of prohibited practices.
(b) The deprivation of basic needs = The damaging lack of material benefits considered to be basic necessities in a society.
Oxygen is a basic necessity, not breathing excessive carbon dioxide.
(f) mechanical restraints - means the use of any device, article, garment, or material attached to or adjacent to a pupil's body to perform restraint.
Sounds like a mask to me.
(h) Any restraint that negatively impacts breathing -means any restraint that inhibits breathing - To decrease, limit, or block the action or function of something in the body, as an enzyme or organ.
That’s what a mask does.
Just as you don’t have the right to put duct tape on a child’s mouth, you do not have the right to mandate masks on children. Both are a form of restraint on the mouth and it keeps them from breathing properly. A mask deprives them of adequate oxygen. It is a restraint that is attached to their body by loops around the ears further inhibiting breathing. Therefore you cannot mandate students wear masks. It violates school law.
Unmask our children now or your complicit.
School Code 380.1307b
http://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(prdj5gigbgozj2kbp35fbbvk))/mileg.aspx?page=GetObject&objectname=mcl-380-1307b
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