Wireless Radiation, Control, Dependency, Ways out of the digital trap - Ulrich Weiner

Ulrich Weiner, mobile communications expert and former enthusiast fell sick and became seriously electro-hypersensitive. Now he informs about the alarming level of wireless communications developments and presents you a way out. He points out evidence exposing wireless radiation as an invisible amplifier of illness and weakness. Ulrich lays out the development towards digital dependency and control via digital ID, digital public and government services, near-field communication tech etc. Dissenters will face sanctions. How do we face this giant? Who’s going to save us? You and Me! We are the role models who bring the change. Find out how to take back your sovereignty and infect others.
Here is Ulrich Weiner‘s website:
https://ul-we.de/category/beitraege-in-anderen-sprachen/information-in-english/
Broadcasts und links on the topic of wireless radiation:
https://www.kla.tv/5G-WirelessCommunication-en
www.funkwissen.de
www.unverstrahltes-land.de
The worlds first digital map of freemason:founded entities:
https://vetopedia.org/en/freemason
The free encyclopedia of counter-voices: Vetopedia
https://vetopedia.org/en/startpage
Find an oasis of wellbeing – protected from radiation of course!
https://asza.org/