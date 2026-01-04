BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wireless Radiation, Control, Dependency, Ways out of the digital trap - Ulrich Weiner
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
Ulrich Weiner, mobile communications expert and former enthusiast fell sick and became seriously electro-hypersensitive. Now he informs about the alarming level of wireless communications developments and presents you a way out. He points out evidence exposing wireless radiation as an invisible amplifier of illness and weakness. Ulrich lays out the development towards digital dependency and control via digital ID, digital public and government services, near-field communication tech etc. Dissenters will face sanctions. How do we face this giant? Who’s going to save us? You and Me! We are the role models who bring the change. Find out how to take back your sovereignty and infect others.

Keywords
azk5g-wirelesscommunicationazk22
Chapters

Here is Ulrich Weiner‘s website:

https://ul-we.de/category/beitraege-in-anderen-sprachen/information-in-english/

Broadcasts und links on the topic of wireless radiation:

https://www.kla.tv/5G-WirelessCommunication-en

www.funkwissen.de

www.unverstrahltes-land.de

Watch the full 22nd AZK!

Secret Doctrine of High-Degree Freemasons: “Satan is God.“ | 22nd AZK, Part 1 by Ivo Sasek

https://www.kla.tv/39516

Ritual Violence and Child Trafficking | 22nd AZK, Part 2 by Lois Sasek and 7 Expert Presentations

https://www.kla.tv/39590

Vaccination Injury, Mobile/Cell Phone Studies and Crisis Profits − Revealed on Vetopedia | 22nd AZK, Part 3 by Elias Sasek with 3 Expert Presentations

https://www.kla.tv/39682

The worlds first digital map of freemason:founded entities:

https://vetopedia.org/en/freemason

The free encyclopedia of counter-voices: Vetopedia

https://vetopedia.org/en/startpage

Find an oasis of wellbeing – protected from radiation of course!

https://asza.org/

Recent News
AI threatens the future of private messaging, experts warn

AI threatens the future of private messaging, experts warn

Laura Harris
Earth&#8217;s inner core may have an onion-like layered structure, new study reveals

Earth’s inner core may have an onion-like layered structure, new study reveals

Kevin Hughes
Scientists discover &#8220;exercise sensor&#8221; that can build bone strength without physical activity

Scientists discover “exercise sensor” that can build bone strength without physical activity

Lance D Johnson
Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Kevin Hughes
FCC grounds new Chinese drones in sweeping security move

FCC grounds new Chinese drones in sweeping security move

Ava Grace
Scientists demonstrate how perfect magnetic symmetry can cancel energy loss

Scientists demonstrate how perfect magnetic symmetry can cancel energy loss

Kevin Hughes
