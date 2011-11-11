11-11-11 Enthusiastic Hunch vs. Prophetic Utterance

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Excerpt from YouTube
channel "Warrior For Christ” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpGZ0JrkXJjm9nV3N48rZiA/videos
To view or download other videos and images from Kleck’s ministry, see the links below:
www.KleckFiles.com or www.KleckFiles.net
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee/videos
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
www.ThisIsItBe4TheFire.com
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck