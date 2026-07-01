The Great Flood and Creation's New Beginning, an interview with Lauren Witzke

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Flood stories appear across civilizations—but could they all point to the same historical event? This conversation explores Noah's Ark, the preservation of life, and why many believe the Flood marked the beginning of a renewed chapter in human history.
#GreatFlood #NoahsArk #Genesis #BiblicalHistory #Creation #Faith #History #AncientWorld
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