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BUFFALO SHOOTING - THESE FLAGS DON'T FALSE THEMSELVES! - JORDAN SATHER (LINKS BELOW)
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137 views • May 20, 2022
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw~
I agree 100%. Complete bullshit. Source: Jordan Sather.
Download the manifesto here: https://files.catbox.moe/jvis0p.pdf
Here is a link to a series I put together on this from different sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MYhjnNQJHEkz/
Here is a vid you may have missed on the subway shooting not long ago:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPDG2YKIZ3mr/
I agree 100%. Complete bullshit. Source: Jordan Sather.
Download the manifesto here: https://files.catbox.moe/jvis0p.pdf
Here is a link to a series I put together on this from different sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MYhjnNQJHEkz/
Here is a vid you may have missed on the subway shooting not long ago:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPDG2YKIZ3mr/
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