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MILLIONS OF CHILDREN ARE ABOUT TO SUFFER BODILY ABUSE AND DESTRUCTION OF MENTAL HEALTH (PURE EVIL)
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80 views • March 04, 2021
The System Is Satanic and They Are About to Destroy an Entire Generation of Children, When Are We Going to Rise Up ? If the Children Arent Worth Saving Then There Is Nothing Left, This Is Horrific to Watch.
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