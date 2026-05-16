A Guide to Sound Money by Judy Shelton | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan’s Weekly Perspective for May 15, 2026 focuses on Judy Shelton’s booklet A Guide to Sound Money, originally published in 2010. Morgan uses the booklet as a springboard to revisit the basic fundamentals of sound money, arguing that money should be a reliable store of value rather than a political tool. He emphasizes that stable currency is essential to economic freedom, fairness, and long-term prosperity.

Morgan explains that for most of history, money was tied to precious metals, with gold and silver serving as monetary anchors. He contrasts this with the modern fiat system, where currency can expand without discipline, leading to persistent inflation, asset bubbles, capital misallocation, and wealth inequality. He also critiques central banking, arguing that while institutions like the Federal Reserve claim to protect purchasing power, fiat currency systems almost guarantee the opposite over time.

He connects Shelton’s work directly to the case for owning physical gold and silver. Morgan stresses that physical precious metals place individuals in a more sovereign financial position because gold, in particular, carries no counterparty risk. He concludes by warning that fiat currencies historically fail or give way to new monetary systems, pointing to CBDCs and public-private digital currency structures as signs of transition. His final message is that while there is more to life than money, honest money for honest people has proven itself throughout history.

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