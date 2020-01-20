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Lucifer Decoded Part 5 Eye of the Storm (Revised)
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316 views • January 20, 2020
Disclaimer: The purpose of this video is to Educate, spread awareness and the truth. There is much more information in the linked channels below. So think of this video as an "Introduction" to the topic, and as a way to get my fellow brothers and sisters more exposure since their work is extremely important.
The Surface was barely scratched with regards to this topic. The more you search the more you will find that this topic is in fact vast. Symbolism's are everywhere once you see through the deceit. Feel free to download this video and mirror it elsewhere.It is non commercial use and for educational purposes, commenting and reporting mostly.
Documentary brought to light by various Researchers linked Below:
Please Subscribe to their channels for much more informational videos/documentaries.
Don't hoard knowledge!
Help Spread the word, and help promote the following users to help stop the New World Order:
Credit
Athaliah Clip Brought to you by: Reloading64
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWHDADiBLSYcRw2j4-Zo-lg
Shattered Paradise
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
Pastor Charles Lawson
theghettogospelteam
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfVJ7yCHEvS9xnmu2-Fl_w
D13 Watchmen Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLonewolfRanch
Jonathan Kleck
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheJonathankleck
Spy Kitten T.V
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJQtaCAhN4JgVTDR12oQrdw
The Fuel Project
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheFuelProject
Watchman of the Harvest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBtb_rYDdTA
Music by ODD Reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqrN8iOMg5k
Edited and pieced together by The Golden Path
http://awakeningfromdualitythewhite.blogspot.com/
the following channels have alot of information in their and they're worth checking out.
Icelandic Watchman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnjazRaucQ28jp0ChrZlc6Q
Round Saturn's Eye
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
R$E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
TRUTH SHOCK TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWJgNI1v0ekjq9kIjHs2tLQ
Daylight Riders
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA
TheScariestMovieEver
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
A Call For An Uprising
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x5kxCgg_A220jNIsLyfA
FaceLikeTheSun
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5PQfYe6er4rrt4LLu7EKg
Godrules
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0ovr76ue_IsMZMfqkNeTrA?spfreload=10
Steven Bancarz
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3g3LSHLqOm4HnsWi20uumg
No Greater Love:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx9N8LWTPB8NU3J-pWBWNWg
James Mighty IV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj1gteZ4ljEs7GmgnwXRXLA
(Non-Revised) version of Lucifer Decoded part 5:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFbO9O9JBWE
(Revelation King James Version (KJV))
17 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters:
2 With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.
3 So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.
4 And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication:
5 And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.
6 And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.
9 And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.
Information is Useless Unless It goes Viral.
Disclaimer: ALL footage used falls under Fair Use for commentary/research/news reporting purposes under current copyright rules.
The Surface was barely scratched with regards to this topic. The more you search the more you will find that this topic is in fact vast. Symbolism's are everywhere once you see through the deceit. Feel free to download this video and mirror it elsewhere.It is non commercial use and for educational purposes, commenting and reporting mostly.
Documentary brought to light by various Researchers linked Below:
Please Subscribe to their channels for much more informational videos/documentaries.
Don't hoard knowledge!
Help Spread the word, and help promote the following users to help stop the New World Order:
Credit
Athaliah Clip Brought to you by: Reloading64
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWHDADiBLSYcRw2j4-Zo-lg
Shattered Paradise
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
Pastor Charles Lawson
theghettogospelteam
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfVJ7yCHEvS9xnmu2-Fl_w
D13 Watchmen Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLonewolfRanch
Jonathan Kleck
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheJonathankleck
Spy Kitten T.V
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJQtaCAhN4JgVTDR12oQrdw
The Fuel Project
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheFuelProject
Watchman of the Harvest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBtb_rYDdTA
Music by ODD Reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqrN8iOMg5k
Edited and pieced together by The Golden Path
http://awakeningfromdualitythewhite.blogspot.com/
the following channels have alot of information in their and they're worth checking out.
Icelandic Watchman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnjazRaucQ28jp0ChrZlc6Q
Round Saturn's Eye
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
R$E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
TRUTH SHOCK TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWJgNI1v0ekjq9kIjHs2tLQ
Daylight Riders
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvmriZwByxe09CTQrNoYeA
TheScariestMovieEver
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
A Call For An Uprising
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x5kxCgg_A220jNIsLyfA
FaceLikeTheSun
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5PQfYe6er4rrt4LLu7EKg
Godrules
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0ovr76ue_IsMZMfqkNeTrA?spfreload=10
Steven Bancarz
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3g3LSHLqOm4HnsWi20uumg
No Greater Love:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx9N8LWTPB8NU3J-pWBWNWg
James Mighty IV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj1gteZ4ljEs7GmgnwXRXLA
(Non-Revised) version of Lucifer Decoded part 5:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFbO9O9JBWE
(Revelation King James Version (KJV))
17 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters:
2 With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.
3 So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.
4 And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication:
5 And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.
6 And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.
9 And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.
Information is Useless Unless It goes Viral.
Disclaimer: ALL footage used falls under Fair Use for commentary/research/news reporting purposes under current copyright rules.
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