Conspiracy Theorist Litmus Test: The Sandy Hook Hoax

The Sandy Hook hoax is the ultimate litmus test for conspiracy theorists: recognize it as a blatant government-staged false flag with crisis actors, scripted lies, and sealed evidence to push gun control, or accept the fake official tragedy and expose yourself as clueless, compromised, or cowardly in the truth war.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/conspiracy-theorist-litmus-test-the

#SandyHook #LitmusTest #ConspiracyCredibility #HoaxAnalysis #FalseFlag