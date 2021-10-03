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FAUCI CONTINUES TO PUSH THE VACCINES AND THE NEW MERCK Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir PILL
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109 views • October 03, 2021
PROOF THERE'S SOMETHING FISHY ABOUT THE VACCINES, even though MERCK has the pill THE MOST IMPORTANT THING FOR SMOOTH TONY IS STILL THE VACCINE,
Merck anti-viral Covid drug
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvMFkhr3Xx0
Merck and Ridgeback’s Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir
If Authorized, Molnupiravir Could be the First Oral Antiviral Medicine for COVID-19
Merck Plans to Seek Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. as Soon as Possible and to Submit Applications to Regulatory Agencies Worldwide
October 1, 2021 6:00 am ET
https://www.merck.com/news/merck-and-ridgebacks-investigational-oral-antiviral-molnupiravir-reduced-the-risk-of-hospitalization-or-death-by-approximately-50-percent-compared-to-placebo-for-patients-with-mild-or-moderat/
Merck anti-viral Covid drug
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvMFkhr3Xx0
Merck and Ridgeback’s Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir
If Authorized, Molnupiravir Could be the First Oral Antiviral Medicine for COVID-19
Merck Plans to Seek Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. as Soon as Possible and to Submit Applications to Regulatory Agencies Worldwide
October 1, 2021 6:00 am ET
https://www.merck.com/news/merck-and-ridgebacks-investigational-oral-antiviral-molnupiravir-reduced-the-risk-of-hospitalization-or-death-by-approximately-50-percent-compared-to-placebo-for-patients-with-mild-or-moderat/
Merck anti-viral Covid drug
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvMFkhr3Xx0
Merck and Ridgeback’s Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir
If Authorized, Molnupiravir Could be the First Oral Antiviral Medicine for COVID-19
Merck Plans to Seek Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. as Soon as Possible and to Submit Applications to Regulatory Agencies Worldwide
October 1, 2021 6:00 am ET
https://www.merck.com/news/merck-and-ridgebacks-investigational-oral-antiviral-molnupiravir-reduced-the-risk-of-hospitalization-or-death-by-approximately-50-percent-compared-to-placebo-for-patients-with-mild-or-moderat/
Merck anti-viral Covid drug
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvMFkhr3Xx0
Merck and Ridgeback’s Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir
If Authorized, Molnupiravir Could be the First Oral Antiviral Medicine for COVID-19
Merck Plans to Seek Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. as Soon as Possible and to Submit Applications to Regulatory Agencies Worldwide
October 1, 2021 6:00 am ET
https://www.merck.com/news/merck-and-ridgebacks-investigational-oral-antiviral-molnupiravir-reduced-the-risk-of-hospitalization-or-death-by-approximately-50-percent-compared-to-placebo-for-patients-with-mild-or-moderat/
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