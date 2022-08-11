The battle of the flesh and mind in midst corruption, Prophecy

Prophetic word, given on 2022/08/09 8:00h





Scriptures:

Matthew 12:25-26, Mark 3:24-26, Luke 11:17-18

Numbers 16:1-34, Numbers 26:8-10

Matthew 24:37-39, Luke 17:26-29

Revelation 5:1-10, Revelation 6, Revelation 8:1-6

Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:9-11





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-poetry-2022-08-09-the-battle-of-the-flesh-and-corruption/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski