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Prison Stories #4: Poetic Justice...Kissing Women Inside The Prison...
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In the 1920s the Florida prison system was known as one of the most brutal in the world. A black man with a 5-year sentence was a death sentence as they used to work them in the turpentine fields of Northern Florida. During my time there before my escape from Big Pine Key Road prison, I had a few adventures. Here are some of those stories.
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