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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is The Biggest Scam Ever Perpetrated On The Human Race
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246 views • June 24, 2020
Brian Rose receives Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, May 15, 2020
Source link: https://freedomplatform.londonreal.tv/how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-the-biggest-scam-ever-perpetrated-on-the-human-race-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
The Doctor Who Speaks Out Against Vaccines
See also: https://vaxxter.com/
Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny, is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center. Her goal is to provide the best of integrative medicine throughout the USA.
Dr. Tenpenny is a graduate of the University of Toledo and received her training as an osteopathic medical doctor at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tenpenny is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. She has undertaken many advanced courses in alternative medicine, including acupuncture and complex homeopathy.
Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 12 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should just say no to vaccines.
Download clips
A number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available to download, share and repost. Spread the word and defend our human rights: grab these clips today!
1. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny On Why There Is An Information War
2. Dr. Tenpenny’s View On Vaccines
3. Why Are There Chemicals In A Vaccine?
4. Dr. Tenpenny’s Thoughts On The Coronavirus Vaccine
5. Will We Be Slaves To Pharmaceutical Companies?
6. How Many People Dr. Tenpenny Thinks Will Die From Vaccines?
7. Why Does The Coronavirus Spread?
8. Why Dr. Tenpenny Said The Coronavirus Is A Scam?
9. Do Vaccines Ever Work?
10. Dr. Tenpenny Talks About The History Of Vaccines
11. Dr. Tenpenny’s Thoughts On Then Next 6 Months
13. What Dr. Tenpenny Thinks The Public Should Do In This Pandemic
14. Why Dr. Tenpenny Thinks You Should Listen To Her?
15. Will Dr. Tenpenny Get The Coronavirus Vaccine?
Source link: https://freedomplatform.londonreal.tv/how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-the-biggest-scam-ever-perpetrated-on-the-human-race-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
The Doctor Who Speaks Out Against Vaccines
See also: https://vaxxter.com/
Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny, is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center. Her goal is to provide the best of integrative medicine throughout the USA.
Dr. Tenpenny is a graduate of the University of Toledo and received her training as an osteopathic medical doctor at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tenpenny is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. She has undertaken many advanced courses in alternative medicine, including acupuncture and complex homeopathy.
Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 12 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should just say no to vaccines.
Download clips
A number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available to download, share and repost. Spread the word and defend our human rights: grab these clips today!
1. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny On Why There Is An Information War
2. Dr. Tenpenny’s View On Vaccines
3. Why Are There Chemicals In A Vaccine?
4. Dr. Tenpenny’s Thoughts On The Coronavirus Vaccine
5. Will We Be Slaves To Pharmaceutical Companies?
6. How Many People Dr. Tenpenny Thinks Will Die From Vaccines?
7. Why Does The Coronavirus Spread?
8. Why Dr. Tenpenny Said The Coronavirus Is A Scam?
9. Do Vaccines Ever Work?
10. Dr. Tenpenny Talks About The History Of Vaccines
11. Dr. Tenpenny’s Thoughts On Then Next 6 Months
13. What Dr. Tenpenny Thinks The Public Should Do In This Pandemic
14. Why Dr. Tenpenny Thinks You Should Listen To Her?
15. Will Dr. Tenpenny Get The Coronavirus Vaccine?
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