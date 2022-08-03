5 war possibilities for China, Taiwan, & U.S. involvement

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Glenn Beck
Aug 2, 2022 China seems to be on the offensive, thanks to Nancy Pelosi’s pre-announced trip to Taiwan. Glenn and Jason Buttrill, chief researcher for The Glenn Beck Program, war-game five possible scenarios between the two Asian nations. They discuss whether or not the U.S. is ‘obligated’ to back Taiwan, and what America’s foreign policy strategy has been regarding this conflict for decades. Either way, Glenn says, the world continues to destabilize and NOW is the time to pray for our country.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr-kFllKyOo