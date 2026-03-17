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George Galloway drops the most brutal reality check on Israel:
"They are good at killing children, dropping 2,000lb bombs on tents, and massacring refugees. But they are not so good when it comes to facing men."
A devastating exposure of cowardice.
Source @George Galloway
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