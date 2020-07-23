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Wall to Wall: Pres. Trump Rolls Back Regulations to Boost Economy
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7 views • July 23, 2020
President Trump continues to make good on his promise to roll back job-killing Obama-era regulations. On Wall to Wall, Greta spoke to CEO of Canary LLC, Dan Eberhart, about the President’s latest effort to modernize the National Environmental Policy Act in order to boost the economy.
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