How Biden Got His Start: Says "I AM A ZIONIST" - Gets An 'Attaboy' [2007]

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Joe Biden Presidential candidate [2008] - Shalom TV interview 2007
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Zionism and Bible prophecy see:
Zionism and coming Jewish Antichrist
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2009/02/joe-biden-and-zionist-white-house.html
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also: 'Zion' - has no cornerstone Isaiah 28:16
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2008/01/isaiah-2816-he-that-believethshall-not.html