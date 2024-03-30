I'm sorry, that's a wrap. MIC DROP! Del Bigtree @ The Highwire, re: Measles, -> 30% of the cases CAUSED by the vaccine

The Weekly Highwire broadcast (https://thehighwire.com/watch) always has golden nuggets that stick with me. Not everyone can watch the whole two hour episode, so, I trimmed out a few short parts from this weeks show covering Measles that I found particularly interesting & valuable to share. Enjoy!
When the genotype was analyzed from a recent outbreak the results showed that 30% of the cases were CAUSED by the vaccine.
and... there was a 70% vaccine failure rate. "safe and effective" at it's best
Please consider supporting The Highwire and their non-profit ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) here: https://icandecide.org/support-ican/
