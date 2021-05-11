BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Call 5 - Family/friends hurt by COVID-19 vaccine
help VAERS
help VAERS
186 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
2188 views • May 11, 2021
Calls from May 7, 2021 Alex Jones radio-show infowars.com

(1)UT study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf



(2) integrate with human DNA
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna

https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/118/21/e2105968118.full.pdf
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/118/21/e2105968118.full.pdf

https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2105968118
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2105968118

(3) prions
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf


(4)burnout pandemic scientists
https://www.sciencemag.org/careers/2021/03/i-m-empty-pandemic-scientists-are-burning-out-and-don-t-see-end-sight
https://www.sciencemag.org/careers/2021/03/i-m-empty-pandemic-scientists-are-burning-out-and-don-t-see-end-sight

(5) book gov_bigpharma_dis_ease
https://www.routledge.com/Government-Big-Pharma-and-The-People-A-Century-of-Dis-Ease/Smith/p/book/9780367432447
https://www.routledge.com/Government-Big-Pharma-and-The-People-A-Century-of-Dis-Ease/Smith/p/book/9780367432447

(6) book bigpharma big greed
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Pharma-Greed-dangerous-medicines/dp/194749225X
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Pharma-Greed-dangerous-medicines/dp/194749225X

(7) big pharma social commitments
https://www.healio.com/news/rheumatology/20200730/big-pharma-and-covid19-balancing-social-commitments-and-profits
https://www.healio.com/news/rheumatology/20200730/big-pharma-and-covid19-balancing-social-commitments-and-profits

(8) big pharma EU
https://corporateeurope.org/en/2019/05/high-prices-poor-access-eu-medicines-market-and-big-pharma
https://corporateeurope.org/en/2019/05/high-prices-poor-access-eu-medicines-market-and-big-pharma

(9) Marketing vs RD
https://ritholtz.com/2015/02/9-out-of-10-big-pharma-companies-spent-more-on-marketing-than-on-rd/
https://ritholtz.com/2015/02/9-out-of-10-big-pharma-companies-spent-more-on-marketing-than-on-rd/
Keywords
healthvaccinesimmune systempoliticsscienceinjuryvaccinetechnologynwonew world orderaidsmark of the beastend timesdnarevelation666bioweapongenetic engineeringend of the worldstrokescorona viruscovid-19covid19mrnaacquired immune deficiency syndrome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Buried CDC files hold thousands of pleas for help from the COVID-vaccinated

Buried CDC files hold thousands of pleas for help from the COVID-vaccinated

Cassie B.
Nature’s antioxidant arsenal: Four foods that outperform almonds for vitamin E

Nature’s antioxidant arsenal: Four foods that outperform almonds for vitamin E

Willow Tohi
Sleep apnea’s hidden toll: How disrupted breathing reshapes muscle health

Sleep apnea’s hidden toll: How disrupted breathing reshapes muscle health

Willow Tohi
Potential Health Benefits of Pomegranates, According to Studies

Potential Health Benefits of Pomegranates, According to Studies

Coco Somers
Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Researchers: Exercise Alters Brain Chemistry Within Minutes, and Brain Structure Over Years

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The high-stakes battle over medical trust and parental rights

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy