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Call 5 - Family/friends hurt by COVID-19 vaccine
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2188 views • May 11, 2021
Calls from May 7, 2021 Alex Jones radio-show infowars.com
(1)UT study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf
(2) integrate with human DNA
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/118/21/e2105968118.full.pdf
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/118/21/e2105968118.full.pdf
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2105968118
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2105968118
(3) prions
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
(4)burnout pandemic scientists
https://www.sciencemag.org/careers/2021/03/i-m-empty-pandemic-scientists-are-burning-out-and-don-t-see-end-sight
https://www.sciencemag.org/careers/2021/03/i-m-empty-pandemic-scientists-are-burning-out-and-don-t-see-end-sight
(5) book gov_bigpharma_dis_ease
https://www.routledge.com/Government-Big-Pharma-and-The-People-A-Century-of-Dis-Ease/Smith/p/book/9780367432447
https://www.routledge.com/Government-Big-Pharma-and-The-People-A-Century-of-Dis-Ease/Smith/p/book/9780367432447
(6) book bigpharma big greed
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Pharma-Greed-dangerous-medicines/dp/194749225X
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Pharma-Greed-dangerous-medicines/dp/194749225X
(7) big pharma social commitments
https://www.healio.com/news/rheumatology/20200730/big-pharma-and-covid19-balancing-social-commitments-and-profits
https://www.healio.com/news/rheumatology/20200730/big-pharma-and-covid19-balancing-social-commitments-and-profits
(8) big pharma EU
https://corporateeurope.org/en/2019/05/high-prices-poor-access-eu-medicines-market-and-big-pharma
https://corporateeurope.org/en/2019/05/high-prices-poor-access-eu-medicines-market-and-big-pharma
(9) Marketing vs RD
https://ritholtz.com/2015/02/9-out-of-10-big-pharma-companies-spent-more-on-marketing-than-on-rd/
https://ritholtz.com/2015/02/9-out-of-10-big-pharma-companies-spent-more-on-marketing-than-on-rd/
(1)UT study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.0035421.pdf
(2) integrate with human DNA
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/05/further-evidence-offered-claim-genes-pandemic-coronavirus-can-integrate-human-dna
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/118/21/e2105968118.full.pdf
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/118/21/e2105968118.full.pdf
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2105968118
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2105968118
(3) prions
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
(4)burnout pandemic scientists
https://www.sciencemag.org/careers/2021/03/i-m-empty-pandemic-scientists-are-burning-out-and-don-t-see-end-sight
https://www.sciencemag.org/careers/2021/03/i-m-empty-pandemic-scientists-are-burning-out-and-don-t-see-end-sight
(5) book gov_bigpharma_dis_ease
https://www.routledge.com/Government-Big-Pharma-and-The-People-A-Century-of-Dis-Ease/Smith/p/book/9780367432447
https://www.routledge.com/Government-Big-Pharma-and-The-People-A-Century-of-Dis-Ease/Smith/p/book/9780367432447
(6) book bigpharma big greed
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Pharma-Greed-dangerous-medicines/dp/194749225X
https://www.amazon.com/Big-Pharma-Greed-dangerous-medicines/dp/194749225X
(7) big pharma social commitments
https://www.healio.com/news/rheumatology/20200730/big-pharma-and-covid19-balancing-social-commitments-and-profits
https://www.healio.com/news/rheumatology/20200730/big-pharma-and-covid19-balancing-social-commitments-and-profits
(8) big pharma EU
https://corporateeurope.org/en/2019/05/high-prices-poor-access-eu-medicines-market-and-big-pharma
https://corporateeurope.org/en/2019/05/high-prices-poor-access-eu-medicines-market-and-big-pharma
(9) Marketing vs RD
https://ritholtz.com/2015/02/9-out-of-10-big-pharma-companies-spent-more-on-marketing-than-on-rd/
https://ritholtz.com/2015/02/9-out-of-10-big-pharma-companies-spent-more-on-marketing-than-on-rd/
Keywords
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