Video Source -- > https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-population-control-push/
A deep dive analysis into the origins of global depopulation for the earth traces its steps from Thomas Malthus, to the Club of Rome, and to the doorstep of Bill Gates’ vaccine charitable giving. As fertility rates fall around the world, things may not be what they seem.
